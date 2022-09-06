Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates.

Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.

Payment distribution is expected to begin Sept. 12, but not everyone will receive their checks right away. Distribution will take roughly eight weeks, according to a news release from Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza, whose office is managing the process.

Here's what you need to know.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Income Tax Rebate

The income tax rebate calls for a single person to receive $50, while those who file taxes jointly are poised to receive a total of $100, Mendoza's office said in a news release. Residents with dependents will receive a rebate of up to $300 -- $100 per dependent, with a maximum of three.

Income limits of $200,000 per individual taxpayer, or $400,000 for joint filers, will be attached to the checks, according to officials. To qualify, you must have been an Illinois resident in 2021 and meet the income criteria. Those who filled out the 2021 IL-1040 tax form will receive their rebates automatically.

Those who haven't filed individual income tax returns and completed the form yet can still claim their rebate by filling out the form online. Residents with dependents must also complete the 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form.

Property Tax Rebate

On top of the income tax rebates, some homeowners may receive more assistance.

Qualified property owners will receive a rebate equal to the property tax credit claimed on their 2021 IL-1040 form, with a maximum payment of up to $300. To be eligible, you must have paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence and your adjust gross income must be $500,000 or less if filing jointly. If filing alone, your income must be $250,000 or less.

Rebates will be distributed in the method that your original income tax refund was sent, according to the state of Illinois website. If you did not receive a refund, did not file an Illinois income tax return, or are requesting the property tax rebate separately, then your rebate will be sent by paper check.

As is the situation with the income tax rebates, property owners who completed the IL-1040 form will receive rebates automatically. If you didn't, though, there's no need to worry.

Property owners can still receive that rebate as long as they fill out the IL-1040 form. In order to be eligible, you must submit the form by Oct. 17.

If you didn't receive a refund or if you were given a paper check refund, it may take longer for the rebate to be issued, according to state officials. Taxpayers who have yet to file or submit an IL-1040 form will receive their rebate after the submission is reviewed.

More information about both rebates, including frequently asked questions, can be found here.