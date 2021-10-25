Illinois Included in 8-State Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Salami Sticks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to salami sticks sold at Trader Joe's and other grocery stores, the agency said.

As of Oct. 22, a total of 20 people have reported illnesses, with two such individuals in Illinois. Others affected by the outbreak reside in California, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Kansas and Virginia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nine of those affected were interviewed, and eight reported eating or maybe eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks before getting sick. Investigators are still working to determine if other products are contaminated, the agency said.

The CDC says you should not buy the affected salami sticks with any best-by date, and if you already purchased some, to throw them away.

Also, wash items and containers that may have touched the product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The majority of people who come down with salmonella develop symptoms, including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, within six hours to six days of being exposed. Most people don't require treatment and recover after four to seven days. Children younger than 5, adults 65 or older and those with weakened immune systems may develop more severe reactions.