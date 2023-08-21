An Illinois iLottery player has officially made history with a recent jackpot.

The Illinois Lottery announced Monday that an iLottery player won the largest Fast Play jackpot ever, scoring over $1.2 million.

The $1,248,040 win cam from the Fast Play Twenty 20s, which is a progressive jackpot game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold in the state until a jackpot is won.

The previous record was $1,000,056, which was won just four months ago.

The latest jackpot was one of 69,000 winning tickets sold on Aug. 21, according to the Illinois Lottery, which said $2.84 million in prizes were handed out.

According to the lottery, Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, online or in the Illinois Lottery app.

"Fast Play games are quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time," the lottery said in a release. "There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles."