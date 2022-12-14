Illinois Lottery

Illinois iLottery Player Hits $350,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot

One lucky iLottery player in Illinois will be taking home $350,000 after hitting the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot in Tuesday evening's drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning player matched all five numbers of 6-12-19-37-42 to win the game's grand prize, which is played twice daily every day of the week.

According to lottery officials, more than 16,000 winning tickets were sold in the drawing, with overall prizes totaling just under $400,000.

Lucky winners are given one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

