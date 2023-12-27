Illinois' hourly minimum wage will go up in 2024

With the new year just days away, new and updated laws are also slated to take effect as Illinoisans ring in 2024, and that list includes an other increase to the state's minimum wage.

Jan. 1 will bring an increase in Illinois' hourly minimum wage, continuing a three-year gradual increase that will culminate in a statewide $15 minimum wage for non-tipped employees.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase from $13 to $14, while the minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $7.80 to $8.40.

The statewide minimum wage will see another increase on Jan. 1, 2025, with the non-tipped wage rising to $15. Tipped workers will have a minimum wage of $9 when that increase goes into effect.

The increase comes months after Chicago officials approved phasing out a subminimum wage for tipped employees, bringing a uniform hourly minimum wage to Chicago workers by July 1, 2028.

The gradual raises connected to that plan in Chicago begin on July 1, 2024.