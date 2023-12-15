Illinois' hourly minimum wage set to increase on New Year's Day

With the new year just weeks away, new and updated laws are also slated to take effect as Illinoisans ring in 2024.

Similar to 2023, the new year will bring an increase in Illinois' hourly minimum wage, continuing a three-year gradual increase that will culminate in a statewide $15 minimum wage for non-tipped employees.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase from $13 to $14, while the minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $7.80 to $8.40.

The statewide minimum wage will see another increase on Jan. 1, 2025, the final implementation of the three-year gradual increase.

Beginning at the start of 2025, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers will be $15, while tipped workers will have an hourly minimum wage of $9.

The increase comes months after Chicago officials approved phasing out a subminimum wage for tipped employees, bringing a uniform hourly minimum wage to Chicago workers by July 1, 2028.

The gradual raises connected to that plan in Chicago begin on July 1, 2024.