Illinois Hot Dog Spot Listed Among Top in U.S., and It's Not What You Might Expect

A popular Illinois hot dog spot was named among the best 10 nationwide, and it might not be where you expect.

Home Plate Hot Dogs in suburban Yorkville was ranked No. 6 in Google Maps list of top-rated hot dog restaurants and stands in the U.S.

The hot dog stand, located in Yorkville Town Square, received a 4.9 rating on Google with over 100 reviews -- most of which raving about the local spot.

Toby's Dog House-Manistique in Michigan and JD's Gourmet Hot Dogs & More! in Ohio were two other Midwestern restaurants to make the list.

Here were Illinois' top rated hot dog joints in Illinois of all time:

1. Home Plate Hot Dogs Inc, Yorkville (4.91 Rating)

2. Let's Beef Frank Food Truck, Marion (4.88 Rating)

3. The Corndog Stand, Mt. Sterling (4.83 Rating)

4. Jib's Hot Dogs, Ice Cream Center & Margarita Hut, Oak Lawn (4.79 Rating)

5. Salerno's Red Hots, Yorkville (4.75 Rating)

6. (tie) Dogs on the Chain, Fox Lake (4.71 Rating)

6. (tie) Windy City Hot Dogs Inc, Chicago (4.71 Rating)

7. Firehouse Broasted Chicken, Midlothian (4.70 Rating)

8. (tie) Hey Hot Dog, Joliet (4.69 Rating)

8. (tie) Jaenicke's Root Beer Stand, Kankakee (4.69 Rating)

9. Happy Dog West Chicago, West Chicago (4.68 Rating)

10. (tie) Nicky's Hot Dogs, Chicago (4.67 Rating)

10. (tie) Jacky's Hot Dogs, Chicago (4.67 Rating)

10. (tie) Gene & Jude's, River Grove (4.67 Rating)

11. Budacki's Drive In, Chicago (4.65 Rating)

12. The Dog House, La Salle (4.64 Rating)

13. (tie) Fat Johnnie's Famous Red Hots, Chicago (4.63 Rating)

13. (tie) Kim & Carlo's Chicago Style Hot Dog Store, Chicago (4.63 Rating)

13. (tie) The Dog Walk, Prospect Heights (4.63 Rating)

Google Trends also compiled the top 10 most-searched hot dog restaurants in Illinois, featuring Devil Dawgs, Superdawg Drive-In, Tommy's Red Hots, Urban Counter, Dear Franks of, Joey's Red Hots, Big Sammy's Hot Dogs, Lucky Dog, Gold Coast Dogs and Windy City Wieners.

These four Chicago hot dog spots made the top 20 searched non-chains in 2022: Dog House Grill, Clark Street Dog, Express Grill and Chicago's Dog House.