Illinois health officials warn of Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef in Chicago area

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday regarding a Salmonella outbreak in the Chicago area that has been linked to ground beef.

State health officials confirmed 26 cases of Salmonella, with cases being reported in Chicago as well as DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will and suburban Cook counties.

Officials have yet to identify a source of the ground beef, yet are reminding residents to always cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees and to check the temperature with a food thermometer.

Several of the patients reported eating uncooked ground beef prior to infection.

According to health officials, the date of the illness' onset ranges from April 25 to May 18, with a small number of cases in neighboring states also under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and state health departments.

The IDPH offers the following tips for preventing Salmonella, which can be found in beef, pork and chicken.

Clean: Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often.

Separate: Keep food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat and poultry.

Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a temperature high enough to kill germs. For ground beef, it should have a minimum internal temperature of 160°F.

Chill: Refrigerate perishable food (food that goes bad) within 2 hours, or within 1 hour if food is exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like a hot car or a picnic. Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever and cramps. Nausea, vomiting and headaches are also reported as symptoms.

Officials advise that if symptoms are experienced six to 72 hours after eating potentially contaminated beef, people should contact a health care provider and let them know they have recently eaten beef. The symptoms can last for four to seven days.

Individuals who are at a higher risk for severe outcomes of Salmonella infections include children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, those with compromised immune systems as well as those with heart and joint conditions.