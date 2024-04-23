Illinois grandfather wins $1 million on iLottery Powerball ticket

A grandfather in Illinois was greeted with a lucky surprise when opening his Illinois Lottery app earlier this month, discovering he had won $1 million on a previous Powerball drawing.

The man told the Illinois Lottery he logged into his app on a Saturday night and quickly scrolled through his account to make sure he hadn't already purchased a ticket for that night's Powerball drawing.

"That’s when I saw an older ticket in my account saying ‘You’re A Winner!’ and I clicked on it. I couldn’t believe my luck when it said I won a million dollars," the man said.

The winning ticket was purchased for the drawing on Saturday, March 30, when he matched all five numbers to take home a $1 million prize.

The winner told the Illinois Lottery he has four grandkids who love traveling, and said he'd love to take them to Disney World for a "magical experience," which would also be his first time there.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 1.3 million winning Powerball tickets have been sold so far in 2024, amounting to over $12.8 million in prizes for players.

