Illinois Golf Courses Set to Reopen May 1

Illinois residents will once again be able to tee it up when golf courses reopen on May, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

On Thursday, Pritzker announced the statewide stay-at-home order will now be in effect through May 30, though some changes will be put in place, including modified restrictions for non-essential businesses like golf courses.

Courses will soon be able to operate “under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and when ensuring that social distancing is followed,” according to a press release sent out Thursday from the office of Gov. Pritzker.

While golfers are expected to follow social distancing measures, golf courses will be required to allow tee times to be booked online and ahead of time and no carts will be allowed during play.

Both public courses and private clubs in Illinois have been closed since late March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.