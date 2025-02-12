Illinois flag voting closes this week. Here's how you can still cast ballots

As the state debates whether to adopt a new banner, Illinois flag voting will conclude this week, officials say.

The state’s flag, which was adopted more than 100 years ago, could potentially be replaced by one of a dozen banners, with 10 of those designs coming directly from state residents.

Earlier this year, voting opened for residents to make their voices heard on a new banner for the state. In addition to the 10 unique designs, the state’s centennial flag from 1918 and sesquicentennial flag from 1968 were also included, as was an option to keep the existing banner.

A full list of flag options, and their backstories, can be found on the Illinois Flag Commission’s website.

According to state officials, more than 4,800 designs were received by the committee, with 10 designs chosen for the public vote this month.

Illinois could soon see a new state flag as part of a contest from the Illinois Secretary of State, which was whittled to 10 entries from nearly 5,000.

Voters can cast one ballot per day, with the final day of voting set for Friday, according to the commission’s website.

Once the voting period ends, the votes will be tabulated and results will be sent to the General Assembly.

After that, the General Assembly will make the final determination on whether to retain the existing flag, to adopt one of the new flags, or one of the state’s previous banners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker would then have to sign off on the design.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to the state, the flag was officially adopted in 1915. In 1968, the state’s name was added to the flag, along with additional specifications for the banner.

The flag features the official State Seal, which features a bald eagle clutching a banner reading “State Sovereignty, National Union” in its beak. The banner also features a rising sun and a rock featuring the year 1818, when Illinois was founded, and 1868, the year the state’s official seal was proposed.