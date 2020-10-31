Daylight Saving Time

Illinois Fire Marshal: Use Time Change to Check Alarms, Batteries

Smoke Detector Test
NBC10

The state fire marshal wants Illinoisans to use the end of daylight saving time this weekend as a reminder to check their smoke alarms.

Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said he recommends testing smoke alarms once a month, but the time change is a good time to test, inspect and replace expired smoke alarms. It's also a good chance to replace the batteries, he said.

Making sure that smoke alarms are up to date and functioning can reduce the number of deaths tied to fires in homes, he said. In 2019, Illinois authorities reported 91 people died as a result of fires at home.

"Time is everything when it comes to escaping a home fire, and a working smoke alarm will increase your chances of escaping if a fire was to break out,” Perez said.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November under federal law, setting clocks back an hour.

