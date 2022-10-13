Illinois' Favorite Halloween Movie is a Classic From 1957, List Says

For some, Halloween is a time for fun costumes, trick-or-treating, and friendly ghosts. For others, it's all about watching as many spooky movies as possible -- with some much scarier than others.

Using data from Google Trends and Rotten Tomatoes, a new survey from Wishlisted recently analyzed the most popular Halloween flick in each state. And the results are all over horror map.

According to the survey, the most popular Halloween movie in Arkansas is "Freaks," dating all the way back to 1931. In Florida, it's "Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror," from 2020. Horror movie fans in other states are more into classic cult hits, with "The Fly" coming in as Idaho's most popular Halloween movie, "Misery" winning the title for Maine, and "The Shining" earning the top spot for Colorado.

Illinois most popular Halloween movie? "Horror of Dracula," the survey says, which debuted more than 60 years ago, in 1957.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the movie description from Rotten Tomatoes, "On a search for his missing friend Jonathan Harker (John Van Eyssen), vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Cushing) is led to Count Dracula's (Christopher Lee) castle. Upon arriving, Van Helsing finds an undead Harker in Dracula's crypt and discovers that the count's next target is Harker's ailing fiancée, Lucy Holmwood (Carol Marsh). With the help of her brother, Arthur (Michael Gough), Van Helsing struggles to protect Lucy and put an end to Count Dracula's parasitic reign of terror."

Here's the rest of the list. Is your favorite Halloween movie on it?

Alabama: "Hatching"

Alaska: "Alien"

Arizona: "Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon"

Arkansas: "Freaks"

California: "The Orphanage"

Colorado: "The Shining"

Connecticut: "Border"

Delaware: "Fear Street Part One: 1994"

Washington D.C.: "Us"

Florida: "Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror"

Georgia: "Candyman"

Hawaii: "The Innocents"

Idaho: "The Fly"

Illinois: "Horror of Dracula"

Indiana: "Peeping Tom"

Kansas: "Vengeance"

Kentucky: "Halloween"

Louisiana: "Crawl"

Maine: "Misery"

Maryland: "Bloody Hell"

Massachusetts: "Jaws"

Michigan: "Violation"

Minnesota: "Cat People"

Missouri: "The Djinn"

Montana: "It Follows"

Nebraska: "Bubba Ho-Tep"

Nevada: "It"

New Hampshire: "Fear Street Part Two: 1978"

New Jersey: "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"

New Mexico: "Gremlins"

New York: "Phantom of the Opera"

North Carolina: "The Innocents"

North Dakota: "Drag Me to Hell"

Ohio: "The Wolf Man"

Oklahoma: "Dog Soldiers"

Oregon: "Midsommar"

Pennsylvania: "Diabolique"

Rhode Island: "The Conjuring"

South Carolina: "Frailty"

South Dakota: "Better Watch Out"

Tennessee: "Anything for Jackson"

Texas: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

Utah: "A Quiet Place Part II"

Vermont: "They Live"

Virginia: "Julia's Eyes"

Washington: "Upgrade"

West Virginia: "Scream"

Wisconsin: "The Dark and the Wicked"

Wyoming: "The Lost Boys"

Read the full survey here.