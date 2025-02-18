Illinois families experiencing homelessness could be eligible for $6,500 payment

Illinois families experiencing homelessness are now eligible to apply for payments of up to $6,500 as part of a pilot program operated by the state and the University of Chicago.

According to a press release, applications for the third round of payments through the Illinois Stability Investment for Family Housing are now open and will be through early March.

Families who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply:

-A family must be currently experiencing homelessness

-The family must have a child currently enrolled in school districts in Chicago, Harvey, East St. Louis, or multiple other districts in the state.

-Families whose children are currently enrolled in their school’s Students in Temporary Living Situations program are also eligible.

-A student or guardian currently enrolled in state programs like SNAP, TANF or other food assistance programs are also eligible.

More information on eligibility can be found on the University of Chicago’s website. Applications can be found on the IDHS website. The deadline for applications is March 9.

A total of 750 families will receive a full payout of $6,500, according to the press release. Another 750 families will receive $500 payments, according to the state.

Payments will be determined by a random lottery of eligible applicants. Any families not chosen for the program will be eligible to receive compensation for participating in research studies, according to officials.

Payments will be made via direct deposit, or deposited onto LINK cards, by the end of June, according to officials.

The Illinois Department of Human Services is partnering with the University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab in the pilot program.

The goal of the program is to support families with children who don’t have a regular place to live or who are currently unhoused.