Illinois Extends Pot Business Application Deadline Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

State officials have once again extended the deadline for applications for certain recreational cannabis business licenses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Saturday extending the deadline to submit applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses from March 30 to April 30, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. All applications must be submitted by certified mail.

The applications were initially due March 16, but state officials earlier this month extended that deadline and ordered the agriculture department to accept all applications by mail in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The 40 licenses to operate small-scale grow centers will be awarded by July 1. Another 40 licenses will go to infusers which will manufacture processed pot products, like edibles. An unspecified number of transport licenses will allow companies to deliver marijuana on behalf of growers, dispensaries or community colleges with licensed pot training programs.

“While there is no limit on how many transporter licenses will be awarded, applicants must score at least 75% of the available points and meet all other requirements before being granted a transporter license,” the agriculture department wrote in the statement.

Application fees of $5,000 will be cut in half for applicants that meet social equity requirements by living in an area adversely affected by past drug policies, having a pot-related record or having a family member that meets the criteria.

The licenses carry an annual $40,000 fee for craft growers, $10,000 for transporters and $5,000 for infusers.