Cannabis in Illinois

Illinois Extends Medical Marijuana Sales Hours Amid Pressure

Marijuana product shortages have been widespread in Illinois in recent months

Medical Marijuana Illinois
AP

Illinois officials are allowing medical marijuana businesses to stay open later.

The change announced Friday follows complaints that people seeking those products have been at a disadvantage since a new state law allowing recreational sales took effect this year.

The department also reminded retailers that they must prioritize medical cannabis patients during product shortages, according to a separate statement released last week.

Local

Chicago Weather 21 mins ago

Another Round of Snow Expected Sunday

Chicago Shootings 3 hours ago

3 Killed, 4 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Marijuana product shortages have been widespread in Illinois in recent months.

The state law broadly permitting adults to purchase and use marijuana products took effect Jan. 1.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cannabis in Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us