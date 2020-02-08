Illinois Extends Medical Marijuana Sales Hours Amid Pressure

Illinois officials are allowing medical marijuana businesses to stay open later.

The change announced Friday follows complaints that people seeking those products have been at a disadvantage since a new state law allowing recreational sales took effect this year.

The department also reminded retailers that they must prioritize medical cannabis patients during product shortages, according to a separate statement released last week.

Marijuana product shortages have been widespread in Illinois in recent months.

The state law broadly permitting adults to purchase and use marijuana products took effect Jan. 1.