Illinois Expands Emissions Testing Hours After Sites Reopen During COVID-19 Pandemic

Vehicle emissions testing sites in Illinois are expanding their hours in July and August.

The 12 facilities will open earlier and remain open later on three days of the week through the end of August.

Saturday hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hours on Mondays and Tuesdays are 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The changes take effect on Monday. Hours on other days of the week have not changed.

Emissions testing sites reopened last month after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Illinois EPA Director John Kim said the change is intended to make testing more convenient during the summer.