Illinois Expands Coronavirus Testing at Community-Based Sites to All

Coronavirus testing facilities across Illinois are now open to everyone regardless of symptoms or other criteria, according to a release by state officials.

The state of Illinois announced Thursday it would be expanding its community-based testing sites to all as the state continues to progress through it’s phased Restore Illinois reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we move forward, COVID-19 testing must be widely available and this is a step in that direction,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “The state-operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day, and now there will be no restrictions to who can be tested for this potentially deadly virus.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending anyone whose recently taken part in a mass gathering, particularly protests or rallies over the last week to get tested at one of the sites throughout the state.

“I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We recommend testing 5-7 days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals.”

The tests are offered at no cost and no appointment, doctor referral or insurance is necessary at the state operated drive-through testing sites.

A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website.