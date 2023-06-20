Illinois EPA declares air pollution action day for summer solstice

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has declared an air pollution action day for this week, as high levels of ozone and other particulates are expected.

According to the alert, virtually every county in the Chicago area and into northwest Indiana is included in the advisory, which will take effect on Wednesday.

Officials say that widespread ozone or particulate levels are expected to be at, or above, the threshold for those sensitive to adverse air conditions as a result of warm weather and other factors.

Under the alert, active children should limit time outdoors, as should adults who have pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma.

During air pollution action days, limiting exposure to pollution is key, but residents can also help in other ways, according to officials who maintain the U.S. Air Quality Index.

Those options include choosing to commute via train or bus, combining errands to reduce the number of “cold starts” made by your car’s engine, and keeping tires properly inflated to maximize fuel economy. Residents are also urged not to fuel their cars during the day, as doing so can cause chemicals in gasoline to evaporate into the atmosphere.

Residents should also consider setting thermostats at higher levels to reduce air conditioning use, and to avoid mowing your lawn or doing other outdoor activities during the daylight hours, as the evaporating fuel and chemicals can impact air quality, according to federal officials.

More information on the area’s current air quality can be found on the AQI’s website.