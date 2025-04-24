Bourbonnais Elementary School in Kankakee County canceled Thursday's school day after a 'criminal act' left their fleet of school buses unable to run.

The school district announced on Facebook that 'deliberate mechanical sabotage' forced them to have to cancel school. The announcement came after the discovery of the school's buses have their catalytic converters stolen.

The district said with the converters stolen, they were not able to safely transport students and had to cancel the school day.

In the statement on Facebook, the district superintendent, Dr. Adam Ehrman, said the school was working with neighboring school districts and bus servicing companies to assess the damage and temporarily borrow buses if necessary.

After being unsure whether or not school would be able to continue this week, the superintendent issued a later statement confirmed Friday's classes were on. The statement said that although some buses may look different, they will all be driven by Bourbonnais Elementary School bus drivers.

"We have secured transportation solutions for tomorrow, and school will be in session as planned," Ehrman told NBC Chicago.

Ehrman also said there is more important work ahead, as their team continues to actively manage the administrative and operational challenges created by this incident and cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation continues.