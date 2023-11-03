Illinois reopens $4K electric vehicle rebate applications. Here's who is eligible

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has launched a new round of applications for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, offering qualified residents a rebate of up to $4,000, according to the agency.

Illinois residents who purchase a new or used all-electric vehicle from a licensed dealership within the state can receive a $4,000 rebate. Those who purchase an all-electric motorcycle, meanwhile, may be eligible for a $1,500 rebate.

Applications for the most recent cycle opened on Nov. 1 and will be accepted until the final submission date of Jan. 31, 2024.

Anyone interested is encouraged to submit their application as soon as they can, as the Illinois EPA estimates available funds will be depleted before the application window closes.

"We encourage interested purchasers to submit applications as soon as possible to increase your chances of receiving a rebate," the program's website read, in part. Vehicle owners must submit applications within 90 days of purchasing a vehicle

The following requirements must be met to qualify:

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer located in Illinois and licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State. Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program in Illinois.

Only individuals can receive a rebate and can only receive one rebate. Businesses, government units, organizations, and other entities that are not individuals will be denied a rebate.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90 days after the vehicle purchase date.

State legislators appropriated $12 million dollars for the program during the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30.