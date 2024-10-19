Illinois election 2024: What time do polls open, close on Election day?

The 2024 elections are just over two weeks away, with early voting underway across Illinois as voters cast their ballots on races ranging from President of the United States to State Representatives and even Chicago School Board members.

While mail-in and early voting offer more flexibility and convenience than ever before when it comes to opportunities to vote, many prefer to voice their vote on Election day itself, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 this year.

For those who are planning to cast their ballots on Election day, here's what to know about the voting process in Illinois:

When is Election Day?

Election day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which falls on Nov. 5 this year.

Voters can of course cast their ballots on that date, but early voting in Illinois has now begun in most parts of the state.

How to vote on Election Day

Voters can of course cast ballots on Election Day in their respective polling places, but there are limited circumstances in which forms of identification may be required.

No ID is required if a voter is registered at their current address and is voting in the correct precinct, though an ID can resolve any questions that arise while casting ballots.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A voter will need a form of identification if election judges have reason to challenge their right to vote at a polling place, or if their voter registration form did not contain a driver’s license or state ID number, or a Social Security Number, according to the Board of Elections.

Those seeking to register to vote on Election Day and cast ballots will also need to bring two forms of identification. A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Illinois are required to be open by 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., though voters who are in line when polls close are still legally able to cast ballots.

Certain circumstances can lead to polling places remaining open for extended hours, but information will be relayed to voters in those circumstances.

Can you register to vote on Election Day?

Same-day voter registration is indeed available in Illinois, as are opportunities to legally change addresses on a voter registration form or to update a person’s name on the voter rolls.

It is important to note that not all polling places will have same-day registration available, as election judges have to be properly trained in the process, but voters can find information on the Board of Elections’ website.

County clerk’s offices also can register voters on the day of the election.

Voters seeking to do so must bring two forms of identification, and their vote will be counted on a provisional basis until their right to register at the address they submit is verified.

More information on the types of identification required for same-day voter registration can be found here.

What should I bring to vote in person?

If a voter is already registered at their current home address, they will not need to bring identification. A photo ID can be helpful if any questions arise, however.

Voters registering on the day of the election, or who need to make changes to their voter registration, can do so at select polling places, but will need to bring two forms of identification to do so.

Voters can also bring notes into the voting booth to help them fill out their ballots, according to state officials.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Taking photos with a ballot is prohibited by state law, according to experts. That prohibition stems from a law that prohibits marking ballots so that another individual can see how a voter voted.

However, state officials have told NBC Chicago in the past that it’s “unlikely” anyone would be prosecuted, but still recommend taking photos of an “I Voted” sticker in lieu of the ballot itself.

What should I do if I run into problems voting?

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

Illinois residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 with any concerns, which will be addressed by trained volunteers.