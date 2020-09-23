Illinois Driver's License, Vehicle Plate Expiration Dates Extended Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has once again extended the expiration dates of driver’s licenses, ID cars and license plate stickers.

According to a release from the office on Wednesday, the expiration dates of all identification cards in the state have been extended to Feb. 1, 2021, while the expiration dates of all license plate stickers has been extended until Nov. 1, 2020.

The extension is just the latest move by Sec. of State Jesse White’s office to help drivers during the pandemic, as many Department of Motor Vehicles locations have had their hours curtailed or even eliminated entirely as a result of the pandemic.

According to the office’s social media account, those drivers requiring an emissions test for their vehicles will need to get those tests done before they renew their license plates.

Earlier this year, driver’s license renewals for Illinois drivers aged 75 and older were extended for a year to help senior citizens avoid trips to DMV offices. The new Real ID requirements, which had been set to go into effect later this year, were also pushed back for another year to give residents more time to get the updated license cards.