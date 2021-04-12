Illinois Driver's License Renewal: How to Know If You Can Renew Online

As a result of the pandemic, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has urged drivers to take advantage of the office's online services, including renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards online.

However, the option isn't available to everyone.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Specifically those who are required to take a written or road test do not qualify for online renewal, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Those who are eligible for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date.

In late March, White extended expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards an additional two months, to Aug. 1. The extension doesn't apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.

Along with online driver's license renewal, Illinois residents can also purchase license plate stickers online.

To obtain license plate stickers, residents will need a registration ID and PIN, which are located on their renewal notice and registration card, officials said. Drivers can then head to cyberdriveillinois.com and click on "License Plate Renewal" under "online services."

Illinoisans can also visit the website to check whether they need to renew their driver's license or ID card. Residents should click on "Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online." Then, click on “Check your eligibility now."

Drivers will be asked for their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their social security number.