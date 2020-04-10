Illinois Driver’s License Expiration Dates Extended Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Expiration dates of Illinois driver's licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and more will be extended even further due to the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

White said in a statement that his office had filed emergency rules extending the expiration dates for the various documents for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen. He had previously extended the deadline for 30 days.

Facilities will remain closed to the public through April 30, the date through which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order is in effect.

“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” White said in a statement. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”

While Driver Services facilities remain closed, White issued a reminder that residents can use his office's website to conduct online transactions like renewing vehicle registration, applying for a vehicle title and registration, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card and more.

Illinois health officials announced 1,344 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 16,422 reported cases. An additional 66 deaths brought the death toll to 528 across the state, authorities said.