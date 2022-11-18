illinois drivers license

Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks

The extension applies to driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits, but doesn't cover commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.

If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon.

After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.

The extension applies to driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits, but doesn't cover commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits. White did however extend the expiration date for restricted driving permits to Dec. 1, but only for the permits that were set to expire between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2022.

The Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, if possible, although drivers do have the option of visiting a facility instead. Illinois drivers can make an appointment at one of 30 Driver Services Facilities or walk in.

Some larger facilities may require appointments, the Secretary of State's office noted.

Anyone looking for additional information or how to schedule an appointment should visit ilsos.gov.

