Illinois Driver Services Facility Reopens at Thompson Center

The driver services facility at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago has reopened to the public.

The concourse-level facility at 100 W. Randolph St. had been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the reopening on Monday.

"I am pleased that in working with Gov. Pritzker, we are able to safely reopen the Thompson Center facility allowing customers downtown to access necessary driver and vehicle services," White said in a statement.

The facility is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been delayed to Aug. 1, 2021. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.