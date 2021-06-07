illinois drivers services facility

Illinois Driver Services Facility Reopens at Thompson Center

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all Illinois driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been delayed to Aug. 1, 2021.

The driver services facility at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago has reopened to the public.

The concourse-level facility at 100 W. Randolph St. had been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the reopening on Monday.

illinois real id Jun 4

Illinois REAL ID Requirements: What to Bring, Cost and Other Things You Need to Know

illinois drivers license May 28

Illinois Driver's License Renewal Extension Remains in Place

"I am pleased that in working with Gov. Pritzker, we are able to safely reopen the Thompson Center facility allowing customers downtown to access necessary driver and vehicle services," White said in a statement.

The facility is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been delayed to Aug. 1, 2021. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

illinois drivers services facilityillinois DMV locationsillinois drivers servicesillinois drivers services locations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us