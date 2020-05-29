Illinois DMVs Reopening in June Will Focus on Certain Services

Illinois DMVs will reopen beginning June 1, according to a plan announced by Secretary of State Jesse White.

During the first two months of operation, through July 31, the state's drivers services facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions.

White said there are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards in Illinois and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.

"All expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after the governor's June 1 disaster proclamation executive order ends," White said.

All Secretary of State departments and offices will reopen for business on June 1, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times and some will even have extended hours.

Here's a look at the times and dates for area facilities:

June 1 –

Monday through Saturday facilities (Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) will open.

Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 2 –

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (Chicagoland suburban area) will open June 2.

Expanded hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all Driver Services facilities statewide outside Chicago metro area) will open June 2.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

July 1 -

Chicago Central located at the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express located at 69 W. Washington will reopen July 1 because these buildings will not be opened to the public until that date.

"All employees are wearing face masks and customers are required to do the same," White said in a statement. "Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time."