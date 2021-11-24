illinois drivers license

Illinois DMVs, Driver Services Facilities Closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Make sure to check the hours and dates of the DMV you plan on going to.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday Nov. 26.

For those who may need to renew a license plate or a Driver's License make sure to check the hours of the facility you plan on going to, as they'll be operating on a different holiday schedule.

Illinois DMV Facility Holiday Hours

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be open for business on Saturday, Nov. 27

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be open for business on Monday, Nov. 29.

If Your Illinois Drivers License Will Soon Expire

Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

You can visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

