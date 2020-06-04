Secretary of State Reminds Drivers of Extended Deadlines Ahead of Anticipated Rush

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminded residents Thursday that facilities across the state are only open for limited services as they brace for an influx of customers.

In a release, White said facilities statewide are only open for new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions.

Currently, there are more than 700,000 expired driver's licenses and ID cards in the state and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.

In anticipation of massive lines and crowds, White reminded residents that the expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle registration stickers was extended to Oct. 1.

"This extension also covers those who have June and July expiration dates," White said in the release, adding "customers do not need to rush into a facility."

He also encouraged residents to use online services where possible to "avoid waiting in line at a facility."

After delaying the reopening of Illinois driver services facilities this week due to a weekend of protests, looting and unrest across the city, most state facilities in Chicago reopened Tuesday.

Due to damage from a fire Sunday night, the Secretary of State’s Chicago Heights driver facility location was closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire, which broke on the south side of the building just after 9 p.m., is currently under investigation by fire officials.

Facilities across the state have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a reopening plan for facilities across the state.

Those who choose to go to a facility will need to wear face masks and plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations.

For drive tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields and customers will be required to cover their faces. In addition, disposable plastic will be used to cover vehicle seats during the test.

All Secretary of State departments and offices were scheduled to reopen for business on Monday, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times and some will even have extended hours.

June 2 –

Monday through Saturday facilities (Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) open:

Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (Chicagoland suburban area) open:

Expanded hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all Driver Services facilities statewide outside Chicago metro area) open:

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

July 1 -

Chicago Central located at the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express located at 69 W. Washington will reopen July 1 because these buildings will not be opened to the public until that date.