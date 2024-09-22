Illinois DMV facilities change hours starting Monday. Here's what to know

Illinois residents heading to their local DMV could notice different operating hours this week, with data analysis leading to a change in operations.

According to a press release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office, hours at most DMV locations will be adjusted beginning Monday, opening a half hour earlier than they had previously.

As a result, DMV hours at most locations will shift to 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the press release.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”

Locations that are open on Saturdays will also shift their operating hours, opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at noon. A handful of DMV’s will retain their same hours, according to an official press release.

Data analysis performed by the Secretary of State’s Office showed a greater demand for DMV services during morning hours, leading to the decision to adjust hours, according to the press release.

Full hours for all DMV locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.