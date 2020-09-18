district 211

Illinois District 211 May Shift to Hybrid In-Person Learning by Late October

Township High School District 211, one of the largest school districts in Illinois, could shift to a hybrid learning scenario, in which students would receive partial in-person instruction, as early as the week of Oct. 26, according to the district superintendent.

The district, which includes Conant, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Schaumburg high schools, began the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning on Aug. 13.

According to a letter from the district superintendent Dr. Lisa Small, under a hybrid scenario, a percentage of students would physically attend school each day, while the remainder of students would receive remote instruction.

Even under the hybrid scenario, students would have the option to remain fully remote, Dr. Small said in the letter to the district community. The number of students in classrooms would be limited in order to achieve social distancing of six-feet, according to guidance from health officials.

At the end of next week, parents and guardians will receive information about how to declare if their child will remain remotely connected to school or if their student will receive partial in-person instruction, the district said.

The plan to potentially implement a hybrid scenario is based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.


