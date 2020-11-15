Illinois District 211 Impacted by Potential Hack

Township High School District 211, one of the largest school districts in Illinois, said Sunday that its communication systems were possibly hacked this weekend.

In a statement, district officials said emails, automated phone calls and text messages were sent to some families, but didn't say what content was included in the messages.

"Once the District learned of the compromise, the system was immediately secured to stop the unauthorized communications," a statement from the district read.

Only the outgoing communications system was affected, officials added. The District’s technology team was assessing any potential compromise of student or family data, but initial reports indicated the data was secure.

D211 Communication Incident: pic.twitter.com/dfqXvbLB2d — Twp HS District 211 (@HSDistrict211) November 15, 2020

Local law enforcement were called to investigate possible criminal activity associated with the incident.

The district includes schools in several suburbs such as Hoffman Estates, Plainfield and Schaumburg.