Illinois District 211 Announces Schools Will Switch to Hybrid Learning by Late October

One of the largest school districts in Illinois, Township High School District 211, announced schools will switch to hybrid learning with half the number of students in the classroom by late October, according to the district superintendent.

In a letter to parents, district superintendent Dr. Lisa Small explained the hybrid learning model would bring 50% of students back to the classroom by Oct. 26, asking parents to complete a family commitment survey.

The survey will ask parents to declare their intent to keep their children in the remote learning on in-person learning model, along with giving the option for students to leave school during a first or last period study hall.

Parents have until Tuesday to respond to the survey and their answers cannot be changed, according to the letter from the district.

Small noted that all students are eligible to participate in in-person athletics, activities and academic supports, regardless of hybrid or remote learning status.

The number of students in classrooms would be limited in order to achieve social distancing of six-feet, according to guidance from health officials.

The district, which includes Conant, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Schaumburg high schools, began the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning on Aug. 13.



