Illinois Dispensaries Sold Nearly $40 Million Worth of Cannabis in January, State Says

The state of Illinois racked up nearly $40 million in adult-use cannabis sales in the first month of legalized recreational marijuana sales, the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Monday.

According to data released by the state, sales totalled $39,247,840.83 for the month of January. Over 970,000 items were sold by dispensaries across the state, according to the report.

“The successful launch of the Illinois legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control Toi Hutchinson said in a statement.

Illinois residents accounted for over $30.6 million in sales in the month, but data also revealed that out-of-state residents purchased over $8.6 million worth of cannabis products after recreational marijuana became legal in the state.

A portion of all cannabis sales are “reinvested in communities harmed by the failed war on drugs,” according to the IDFPR.

In the months to come, state agencies will continue to accept applications for craft growers, transporter licenses and cannabis infusers. Under provisions of the legalization bill, social equity applicants will receive “additional points” on their applications, and are eligible for specially-designated loans, grants and other programs.

“The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans,” Hutchinson said.