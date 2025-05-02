The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting four measles cases in the state of Illinois for the year 2025.

The department's "measles case count" chart on its website increased to four cases after it had previously shown only three.

This marks the newest update in a series of cases throughout the country and the state. In April, health officials confirmed a measles case in southern Illinois, marking the first measles case in the state in 2025.

The second case was identified in an adult Chicago resident who had recently traveled internationally through O'Hare International Airport in early April and had received one prior dose of the MMR vaccine, according to officials.

That patient had a rash onset on April 25 and was isolated at home, officials said.

A third case was detected in a suburban Cook County adult, health officials said. The person received care at a local hospital on April 28 and was isolated.

There were no details available on the fourth case as of Friday evening.

The department's website also shows exposure locations throughout the state.