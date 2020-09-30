coronavirus illinois

Illinois Department of Labor Launches Free COVID-safety Consulting Program for Small Businesses

The Illinois Department of Labor announced Tuesday that they are starting a free consulting program to help small businesses reopen under COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The service, called Back to Business Illinois, will connect businesses with 250 or fewer employees with consultants in the department’s Workplace Safety and Health Consultation Division, the department said in a statement.

The consultants will “help local small businesses audit their physical operation, identify best practices and find ways to implement them efficiently,” the statement said. They will be paired with businesses “based on their expertise and specific needs to customize the best plan for their business.”

“While this pandemic has affected Illinois’ small businesses in unexpected ways, IDOL remains committed to promoting health and safety during every step of recovery. We are excited to offer this new program in support of our small business owners’ efforts to keep workers and customers safe as these businesses continue to operate,” said IDOL Director Michael Kleinik.

As part of the program, businesses can sign up for online sessions that guide them through “basic infection prevention, physical space modification, infectious disease planning, employee monitoring and workplace flexibility,” the statement said.

The program is “non-punitive,” the statement said, and no fines or citations will be doled out under its jurisdiction. The Department of Labor will also offer free, voluntary certifications to participants.

