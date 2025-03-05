Illinois Democrats bring guests affected by DOGE cuts to Trump's speech

Members of Congress are allowed to bring guests to the State of the Union or joint addresses to Congress. For President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday night, Democrats largely invited federal workers who were affected by cuts made by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Other Democratic guests included recipients of Medicaid that could lose their benefits under House Republicans' budget, business owners impacted by Trump's tariffs, first responders and Israeli hostages.

Multiple Congressional Democrats from Illinois invited guests who were affected by DOGE cuts.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen from Moline said he brought James Diaz, a disabled veteran who was unexpectedly laid off as a result of actions taken by the Trump administration. U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, who represents suburban Deerfield, is bringing Adam Mulvey, a 20-year Army veteran who was fired from his job at Lovell Federal Health Care Center due to DOGE directives.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, whose district spans from Champaign down to St. Clair County, said her guest is meant to symbolize the potential harm she believes the Trump administration will do to the U.S. Department of Education. Budzinski's guest, Lisa Quandt to be her guest, is a special education teacher in Belleville.

"As a dedicated special education teacher, Lisa is a true hero in our community, working tirelessly to help Belleville students learn and grow. I hope that her attendance reminds the President of the real people who are suffering because of his actions," Budzinski said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, who lives in Naperville, invited Joe Jackson to be his guest. Jackson's organization, Aurora-based Hesed House, helps people experiencing homelessness.

"Joe's leadership in addressing and preventing homelessness is crucial, especially as the Trump Administration and Elon Musk attempt to unlawfully withhold funding from community organizations and slash federal programs that Illinoisans rely on," Foster said in a statement.

A Republican congressman from Illinois, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, also released information about his guest to the president's speech. Bost invited Judy Repking, an anti-abortion advocate and board member of Effington Area Right to Life.