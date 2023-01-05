Illinois Democrats Alter Bill to Ban Assault Weapons Statewide In Effort to Gain More Support

As the time window to pass an assault weapons ban begins to close, Illinois Democrats are reportedly making changes to the bill in hopes of making it more palatable to downstate legislators.

According to Capitolfax.com, age requirements for owning a firearm will remain at 18 and the high-capacity magazine ban would kick in at 12 rounds instead of 10.

The changes come as busloads of ban supporters descend on Springfield to demand the measure, known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” be passed and sent to the Governor’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.

The author of the bill, Highland Park representative Bob Morgan, said it “filled his heart” to see those supporters gathered in the lobby of the Capitol this afternoon. He said it “fuels his motivation to get this done.”

Other speakers at the rally included mothers of children lost to gun violence and children who experience it every day. Lyric Harris, who came with a group from the Faith Community of St. Sabina said, “there is no reason assault weapons should be accessible.” “Please ban assault weapons,” she said.

With super majorities in the Illinois House and Senate, the assault weapons ban is expected to pass. If it does, the Illinois State Rifle Association is vowing to sue the state, claiming the measure violates their Second Amendment rights.

“The anti-gun people have seized upon this opportunity,” said ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson. “In the long run they would like to get rid of the Second Amendment all together.”

In Chicago, where more illegal guns are seized than New York and Los Angeles combined, opinions on the ban are mixed. John Abrams supports the ban saying, “assault weapons are used in too many mass killings across the nation.”

Brad Stubich said the problem with the measure is that that “they will keep pushing, making more restrictions so that nobody will have a gun.”