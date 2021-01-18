coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Tiers: A Breakdown of the Mitigations

Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions in place in each tier

As multiple regions in Illinois begin to lift some state mitigations, many residents are wondering what that will mean for them.

As of Monday, two Illinois regions were allowed to go back to Tier 1 mitigations, marking the first to bring back indoor dining after months of closures. One region is under Tier 2 mitigations, while eight others remain in Tier 3.

No region has yet reached a return to Phase 4, according to the state's health department.

Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions in place in each tier:

Tier 3:

Bars and restaurants

  • Suspend indoor service
  • Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
  • No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

  • Operations paused

Gaming and casinos

  • Operations paused

Hotels

  • Limited to registered guests
  • Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

  • Limiting to household members is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

  • Operations paused

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

  • No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.
  • Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents

Offices

  • Remote work encouraged

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

  • Indoor sports and recreation paused
  • Outdoor sports and recreation, individual training allowed
  • Groups limited to 10 people

Tier 2:

Bars and restaurants

  • Suspend indoor service
  • Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
  • No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

  • Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

  • Limited to registered guests
  • Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

  • Limiting to 10 people is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

  • Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

  • Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors

Offices

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
  • Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Tier 1:

Bars and restaurants

  • Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room
  • No tables exceeding 4 people indoors
  • Suspend indoor service if not serving food
  • Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

Cultural institutions

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

  • Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Household gatherings

  • Allowed with public health guidelines

Indoor fitness classes

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Offices

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

  • Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance
  • Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Under the state's guidelines, a region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.

To move to Tier 1, regions need:

  1. A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND  
  2. Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND  
  3. No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

To move to back Phase 4, however, regions need:

  1. A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND  
  2. Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
  3. No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
