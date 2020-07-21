Monroe County

Illinois County Sheriff Tests Positive for COVID-19

A county sheriff in southwestern Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Sheriff Neal Rohlfing has been in quarantine since he had symptoms earlier this month. He received a positive test on Wednesday, according to a department statement.

“The sheriff has been lucky and has experienced very mild symptoms,” the statement said.

Officials said department operations have not been affected because of his limited contact with employees.

County public officials said there has been a recent uptick in cases likely due to social gatherings around the Fourth of July.

In Illinois, there have been 162,748 confirmed positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began and 7,301 deaths. The state's Department of Public Health announced 1,173 confirmed cases Monday and six deaths.

