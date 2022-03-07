A vast majority of Illinois' counties are listed as having low risk of COVID-19 transmission, but not all are in the same boat as several are still considered high risk.

According to an update map released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 counties were said to be low risk. An additional 34 counties were placed in the medium category. In those areas, masks aren't required, however, individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID are advised to talk with their doctor about if they should wear a mask and take other precautions.

Transmission levels have greatly improved in northern Illinois where nearly the whole region is listed in the low risk category. However, the COVID situations vary throughout the rest of the state.

Masks continue to be recommended in six downstate counties considered high risk under new metrics implemented by the CDC last month that focus less on cases and give more weight to hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

The metrics released Thursday were an improvement from a week earlier when masks were recommended in a total of 21 counties.

So, what steps should you take and where does your county stand?

All of Illinois' 102 counties are listed below, categorized by community level status:

To learn more information about the situation in your community, you can find the CDC's map of community levels by county here.

High

Effingham County

Fayette County

Gallatin County

Johnson County

Perry County

Saline County

Medium

Adams County

Champaign County

Christian County

Christian County Clay County

Coles County

Cumberland County

Douglas County

Edwards County

Franklin County

Ford County

Fulton County

Hardin County

Jackson County

Jasper County

Knox County

Logan County

Marshall County

Massac County

Mason County

Montgomery County

Peoria County

Pike County

Pope County

Richland County

Tazewell County

Wabash County

Warren County

Williamson County

Low