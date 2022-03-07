covid risk

Illinois County-by-County COVID Risk Levels and Mask Guidance, According to the CDC

Masks are recommended in a total of 6 Illinois counties, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A vast majority of Illinois' counties are listed as having low risk of COVID-19 transmission, but not all are in the same boat as several are still considered high risk.

According to an update map released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 counties were said to be low risk. An additional 34 counties were placed in the medium category. In those areas, masks aren't required, however, individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID are advised to talk with their doctor about if they should wear a mask and take other precautions.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Even Mild Covid is Linked to Brain Damage, Scans Show

Kenosha County Mar 6

COVID Transmission ‘High' in Kenosha and Racine Counties, CDC Recommends Masks

Coronavirus Pandemic 11 hours ago

Death Toll Surpasses 6 Million for Pandemic Now in 3rd Year

Transmission levels have greatly improved in northern Illinois where nearly the whole region is listed in the low risk category. However, the COVID situations vary throughout the rest of the state.

Masks continue to be recommended in six downstate counties considered high risk under new metrics implemented by the CDC last month that focus less on cases and give more weight to hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

The metrics released Thursday were an improvement from a week earlier when masks were recommended in a total of 21 counties.

So, what steps should you take and where does your county stand?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

All of Illinois' 102 counties are listed below, categorized by community level status:

As shown in a map from the CDC, counties said to have "low" community levels are colored green, those with "medium" levels are yellow and areas with "high" levels are orange.

To learn more information about the situation in your community, you can find the CDC's map of community levels by county here.

High

  • Effingham County
  • Fayette County
  • Gallatin County
  • Johnson County
  • Perry County
  • Saline County

Medium

  • Adams County
  • Champaign County
    Christian County
  • Clay County
  • Coles County
  • Cumberland County
  • Douglas County
  • Edwards County
  • Franklin County
  • Ford County
  • Fulton County
  • Hardin County
  • Jackson County
  • Jasper County
  • Knox County
  • Logan County
  • Marshall County
  • Massac County
  • Mason County
  • Montgomery County
  • Peoria County
  • Pike County
  • Pope County
  • Richland County
  • Tazewell County
  • Wabash County
  • Warren County
  • Williamson County

Low

  • Alexander County
  • Bond County
  • Boone County
  • Brown County
  • Bureau County
  • Calhoun County
  • Carroll County
  • Cass County
  • Clark County
  • Clinton County
  • Cook County
  • Crawford County
  • Dekalb County
  • Dewitt County
  • DuPage County
  • Edgar County
  • Effingham County
  • Fayette County
  • Gallatin County
  • Greene County
  • Grundy County
  • Hamilton County
  • Hancock County
  • Hardin County
  • Henderson County
  • Henry County
  • Iroquois County
  • Jefferson County
  • Jersey County
  • Jo Daviess County
  • Johnson County
  • Kane County
  • Kankakee County
  • Kendall County
  • Lake County
  • LaSalle County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lee County
  • Livingston County
  • Macon County
  • Macoupin County
  • Madison County
  • Marion County
  • Massac County
  • McDonough County
  • McHenry County
  • McLean County
  • Menard County
  • Mercer County
  • Monroe County
  • Morgan County
  • Moultrie County
  • Ogle County
  • Perry County
  • Piatt County
  • Pope County
  • Pulaski County
  • Putnam County
  • Randolph County
  • Rock Island County
  • Saline County
  • Sangamon County
  • Schuyler County
  • Scott County
  • Shelby County
  • St. Clair County
  • Stark County
  • Stephenson County
  • Union County
  • Vermilion County
  • Washington County
  • Wayne County
  • White County
  • Whiteside County
  • Will County
  • Winnebago County
  • Woodford County
NBC Chicago/NBC News

This article tagged under:

covid riskCDCillinois maskscdc mask guidelinesmask guidance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us