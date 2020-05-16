Illinois Counties Push Back Against Pritzker’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order

Some Illinois counties called on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Saturday to lift restrictions across the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying they are causing extreme economic harm.

On Saturday, a rally drew hundreds of demonstrators calling on leaders to reopen businesses, encouraging each county to have their own reopening policy.

"If you feel unsafe going out, please stay home. We understand we need to isolate the sick." Chicago rally-goer, Tina McGarth, said. "From an economic perspective, this has been so devastating to millions."

In Wheaton, Brickhaus Fitness reopened Saturday to a limited number of people after closing in March.

Local sheriffs said they will not take action against them unless directed by a judge.

Mark Fowler, executive director of the Northwest Municipal Conference, which represents 43 Chicago suburbs, said the board sent a letter to the governor asking the state to separate them from the Chicago region in the 'Restore Illinois' plan.

"There's a difference of opinion, but I think everyone shares the same goal of 'let's do this safely, correctly,'" Fowler said. "Let's not throw open the doors as they've done in other neighboring states."

The letter also asked the governor to consider reopening bars and restaurants in phase three, as opposed to phase four of Pritzker's reopening plan.