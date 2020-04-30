Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Wedding Party Citation, Mask Mandate to Begin Soon

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois' modified stay-at-home order takes effect Friday, bringing changes for residents as they look at another 30 days of isolation.

State officials say a peak is near as more than 50,000 Illinoisans have tested positive for the coronavirus with more than 2,000 deaths statewide.

Nevertheless, some businesses can resume under the new order while the governor eyes a phased reopening of the state.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 30):

Chicago Offers Webinar to Help Businesses Navigate Stay-at-Home Order

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection will host a webinar at 4 p.m. to help businesses navigate the new stay-at-home order taking effect Friday, officials announced.

The modified order will give certain businesses "increase flexibility" and includes "important new guidelines to protect workers and consumers." Topics included in the webinar are:

New businesses deemed "essential"

New guidelines for non-essential retail to reopen for delivery or outside store pickup

New requirements for worker and consumer protection, including providing masks and limiting occupancy

Registration is available at www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops.

Chicago Police to Issue Citation for Another Large Party

Chicago police officials say they will issue a citation in connection with a wedding party at a North Side residence last week that spilled into the street in violation of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Chicago police said Wednesday.

The Chicago Tribune reports a video of the April 23 party shows several dozen revelers, all white with some wearing masks, dancing to loud music before officers enforcing Illinois’ stay-at-home orders broke up the crowd. No citation was issued at the time.

The announcement that a citation would be issued comes two days after police ticketed the owner of the northwest side home where they broke up a large gathering of young people over the weekend.

Mask Mandate Begins Friday

Illinois residents will soon be required to cover their faces in most public spaces, but there are some things you should know before the rule takes effect.

The mandate is part of an amended statewide stay-at-home order, which begins May 1 and continues through May 30. (Read the full order here)

More than a dozen Chicago suburbs have already implemented similar mask requirements, but on Friday it becomes a statewide order.

What qualifies as a mask or face covering, when do you need one and how will it be enforced? Here's what you need to know.