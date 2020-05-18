Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Watch Live as Sean Penn Joins Lightfoot to Tour Testing Site

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois is wading into another battle as a large swath of the state deals with both flooding disasters and an ongoing stay-at-home order.

But with the state less than two weeks away from potentially entering a third phase of reopening, many are preparing for what's next. Meanwhile, many locations have entered their own version of a reopening, prompting both praise and protests.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 18):

LIVE: Sean Penn Joins Lightfoot in Tour of Chicago COVID-19 Testing Site

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to be joined by Community Organized Relief Effort co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee to tour one of the city's COVID-19 testing facilities Monday morning. The event is set to take place at 9 a.m. at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy, which opened as a testing site Friday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Watch live in the player above.

State Rep. Threatens to File Recall Motion Against Pritzker for Unemployment Handling

Illinois Rep. Allen Skillicorn says a recall resolution is on the table if Gov. J.B. Pritzker fails to fix the state's unemployment claims website, the representative announced Sunday.

For the past two months the Illinois Department of Employment Security has had technical issues causing delays and frustration for thousands of residents trying to file unemployment benefits, Skillicorn said in a statement.

“Managing this site is the one job and the one responsibility the Governor has in all of this and he can’t even do that," he said. "The level of incompetence here is incredible."

The Illinois representative threatened to file a motion to recall the governor's election if Pritzker does not fix the website soon.

"Now the processing system is making private information publicly available," Skillicorn added.

Trump Calls Out Pritzker’s Handling of Coronavirus Response Efforts

President Donald Trump singled out Gov. J.B. Pritzker in an interview on Sunday for Illinois' coronavirus response.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business asked Trump how he would decide which states and cities will receive federal financial support, to which he called out local Democratic leaders.

Trump accused Pritzker of money being the motivating factor for the his response to the pandemic, the president claiming he "knows the family."

"He wants money because, you know, let's make up for the 25 years and some very bad current years," Trump said.

Both leaders have previously traded attacks on how their respective governments have reacted to the global pandemic.

Protests Erupt as a Chicago Church Continues to Hold Services Amid Coronavirus

As some churches in Chicago reopen despite the governor's stay-at-home order, protesters on Sunday said in person services are causing high risk to neighbors.

The Metro Praise International church in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood has been holding in person services for the past two weeks.

Joseph Wyrostek, pastor at Metro Praise International, waved the church's flag at a protest Sunday saying they will continue to worship.

Mostly from vehicles, protesters said they do not feel this church should be able to worship in person.

"It's up to the city to come in and enforce their 10 and over rule, but I think we've done a good job in making sure our community is a little safer," protester Alonso Zaragoza said.

The Belmont Cragin neighborhood has a significant number of coronavirus cases, according to reports from officials.

Coronavirus Illinois: Scenes From the Pandemic