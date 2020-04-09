Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘Super Spreader’ in Chicago, Start of Liquor Sales Curfew

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Coronavirus cases have continued their rise across the state, but health officials say there is a "glimmer of hope" in the numbers.

Meanwhile, a new report has surfaced showing just how quickly the virus spread in Chicago before social distancing guidelines were issued.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 9):

CDC Report Traces February Coronavirus 'Cluster' in Illinois to 'Super-Spreader'

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traces a "cluster" of Illinois coronavirus cases in February back to what it considers a "super-spreader," who unknowingly infected guests at a funeral and birthday party before social distancing rules were put in place.

The report reveals how quickly one person apparently infected at least 10 people, who then also spread the virus, for a total of 15 presumed cases.

Chicago Liquor Sales Curfew Begins Thursday

Chicago will implement a 9 p.m. liquor sales curfew starting Thursday in an effort to stop people from congregating at businesses that sell alcohol during Illinois' stay-at-home order.

The curfew will remain in effect through at least April 30.

Stores that continue selling liquor despite the curfew could face fines of up to $500, arrest and possibly the revocation of their liquor and other licenses.

Is Illinois Reaching a Peak?

After seeing the state's highest daily increases in both deaths and infections since the coronavirus pandemic began in Illinois, public health officials indicated there was a "glimmer of hope" in the numbers.

"The rate at which they're increasing is less and that is a good sign," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said. "We're not seeing the exponential growth we were seeing before."

She also noted that a peak could be coming soon, but timing remains unclear.

"We're hoping that we're getting close to either the peak or the plateau," she said. "It's not clear how long that will be. It's really hard to get specific days, like we're x days away from the peak, but we think we're heading in that direction and we will continue to follow the data and give you more as we get it."

"There are reasons to see glimmers of hope here in the numbers," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, noting that some models are indicating the state's death rate could be lower than expected.

Pritzker Says Illinois Won’t Hit Goal of 10,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day This Week

State officials in Illinois had hoped to be processing up to 10,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of this week, but Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state will not be able to hit that benchmark after hitting several roadblocks.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the state processed at least 6,000 coronavirus tests, far short of the 10,000 mark, according to the governor.

According to Pritzker, the state recently partnered with Thermo Fisher to add new laboratory automation machines at state-run labs. Those machines, regulated by the FDA and authorized for use in Illinois under an Emergency Use Authorization order, are capable of running 200 tests per hour when operating at peak efficiency, but issues with the machines have prevented them from running at that level.

