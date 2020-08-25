Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Suburban Counties to See New Restrictions, Pritzker to Speak

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed in the video player above.

Two south suburban counties that make up one of Illinois' 11 healthcare regions will see new restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus, state officials announced Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will speak from one of those counties to address the new mitigations, as another region could see even more stringent restrictions take effect as well.

Here are the latest updates from around the state on the fight against coronavirus today (Aug. 25):

Pritzker to Discuss New Mitigations in Region 7

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to discuss the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Will and Kankakee counties on Tuesday, his office says.

The news conference will begin at around 12 p.m. at the Will County Health Department, where he will be joined by local leaders from that area.

Will, Kankakee Counties to See New Coronavirus Mitigation Rules as Positivity Rate Rises

A second Illinois region will have new coronavirus mitigation rules put into effect, as south suburban Kankakee and Will counties continue to see increases in their rolling positivity rates.

Under the new rules, indoor service at both bars and restaurants will be suspended until further notice, according to a statement from the governor's office.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Region 7 will have new COVID-19 mitigation efforts implemented on Wednesday after the region saw its rolling positivity rate meet or exceed the 8% threshold for three consecutive days.

According to data provided by the Illinois Department of Health, the two counties, which comprise Region 7 in the state’s coronavirus mitigation strategy, have seen their combined positivity rate on coronavirus testing go up from 6.7% on Aug. 12 to 8.3% on Monday, with eight consecutive days of increases in that number.

Under the IDPH’s “Restore Illinois” plan, any region that has a rolling positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days would then have coronavirus mitigation measures enacted, and Region 7 is now in that category after remaining at or above 8% since Saturday.

Those new mitigation measures include requiring bars and restaurants to close by 11 p.m., with outdoor service suspended at both bars and restaurants as a result of the new restrictions.

The legally mandated-maximum allowed size of gatherings will also be reduced to 25 people. Party buses will also be banned under the restrictions, according to state health officials.

The measures are expected to remain in place for 14 days, and if the positivity rates don't decrease to below 8% during that time, the restrictions could be left in place, or perhaps even expanded.

Those measures have already been implemented in Region 4, which includes counties adjacent to St. Louis in southwestern Illinois. That region exceeded the 8% threshold on Aug. 12, and the number has continued to rise, topping out at 9.6% over the weekend.

The number did decline slightly on Monday, but still remains at 9.4%, according to figures from IDPH.

Region 4 Could See More Stringent COVID-19 Mitigation Rules if Positivity Rates Don't Drop

Numerous counties in southwestern Illinois could see even more coronavirus-related restrictions implemented next month if rolling positivity rates in the region continue increasing, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.

Region 4, an area of the state located near St. Louis, already saw additional coronavirus mitigation rules put into place earlier this month, but if the region doesn’t begin to see a decline in rolling positivity rates, then additional restrictions would be put into place on Sept. 2.

The restrictions were put into place after the region, which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties, saw its rolling positivity rate exceed 8% for three consecutive days. Currently, that rate is sitting at 9.4%, as the number continued to increase after the new mitigations were implemented.

Those mitigations currently include a mandate that bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m., and mandates that table size should be limited to six or fewer people, with capacity limited to 25%.

Gatherings of 25 or more people are also prohibited under the new mandates. Party buses will also be banned while the new mitigation efforts remain in place.

Some Chicago Residents First to Participate in National Trial for Vaccine

Some Chicago residents will be among the first to participate in a national clinical trial starting Monday of a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

The University of Illinois at Chicago announced the school will lead the study in the city, enrolling up to 1,000 people, with aims to understand if the vaccine gives immunity to protect against the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Richard Novak, head of infections diseases at UI Health and leader of the study, said they are looking for two things in particular.

“One, we want to see if people who get the vaccine have a lower chance of getting sick from the virus compared to others — this would be game-changing," Novak said. "Two, for those people who still get sick from COVID-19, we want to see if those who received the vaccine have better outcomes."

According to UIC, participants will be randomly assigned to two separate groups -- one that receives the vaccine and one that takes a placebo. Neither the researchers nor the participants will know who has the vaccine, the school said.

The study group, which receives the vaccine, will take two shots over the course of four weeks, UIC explained.

“We will have two UIC locations and a site at the University of Chicago,” Novak said. “We expect the study to enroll 1,000 people within the next month or so.”

The school said that trial volunteers are expected to have an initial appointment with their research team, six in-person follow up appointments, weekly check-ins by phone and to keep up with an electronic diary measuring symptoms.

Novak explained that researchers will follow the trial participants for two years, although early results may be available as early as December.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the trial can sign up via UIC’s online registry or the national registry.

Lake County Jail to Test All Inmates, Staff for Coronavirus

The Lake County Jail plans to test all inmates, correctional employees, staff and contractors for the coronavirus as part of enhanced mitigation procedures announced Monday.

Due to the expansion of testing availability, in early August all employees of the Lake County Jail were provided coronavirus tests, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Of the nearly 140 tests provided, two correctional officers and one administrative assistant tested positive. All three were asymptomatic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of six inmates, nine correctional officers and one correctional administrative assistant previously tested positive for the virus.

“I view it as a top-priority to keep my employees as safe and healthy as possible, as well as the inmates in the jail who we are responsible to protect," Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. "Overall, our mitigation efforts have proven to be successful and we look forward to the ongoing increased testing in our facility.”

Loyola Academy Suspends In-Person Instruction

Another Chicago-area school has decided to switch back to remote learning temporarily, as Loyola Academy made the decision following a review of the potential exposure of students to coronavirus in recent days.

In a release issued late Sunday, the school announced that in-person instruction will be suspended for at least two weeks, with the school aiming to resume in-classroom learning on Sept. 8.

According to the school, no cases of coronavirus have been linked to in-person instruction, but officials do believe that off-campus social exposures to the virus are worse than initially feared among members of the student body.

“The decision was not made lightly, and it is made with the health and safety of our entire school community in mind,” the school said in a statement. “The next two weeks will be an opportunity for us to demonstrate that we can increase our personal responsibility and minimize our exposure risks.”

Illinois Reports 1,612 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

The state of Illinois reported more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, public health officials announced Monday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported a total of 221,790 cases throughout Illinois since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The eight additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,888.

There was a significant drop in the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours, a typical occurrence early in the week in terms of reported data. A total of 36,155 new tests were reported after five consecutive days of the state performing more than 50,000 tests per day.

The 7-day positivity rate remained steady at 4.2%.