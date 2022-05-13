Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Suburb Reaches ‘High' Risk Level, More Counties at Medium

One Chicago-area suburb has reached a "high" community COVID risk level, under guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time, two additional counties have joined nearly the entire Chicago area in reaching an elevated risk level.

Evanston Now at ‘High' Community COVID Risk Level Due to Rising Cases, City Says

Based on the rising number of new COVID cases reported in the last seven days, the city of Evanston said Thursday its community COVID risk level has increased from 'medium' to 'high,' the highest level of alert, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City metrics show 397 new COVID cases were reported in Evanston over a seven day period, compared to 305 the week prior.

According to local health officials, once Evanston reaches more 200 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over a week time frame, community level transitions to high.

Grundy, LaSalle Counties Join 8 Others in Chicago Area at ‘Medium’ COVID Level: CDC

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two more Chicago-area counties have now joined the list of areas that are at a “medium community level” of COVID-19 as a new omicron subvariant continues to spread across the United States.

Both Grundy and LaSalle counties have joined eight other counties in the NBC 5 viewing area that are in that “medium range,” according to the latest metrics released Thursday afternoon.

In all, there are 23 Illinois counties now at that “medium” level, up from 14 a week ago.

Can COVID Cause Hair Loss? Here's What We Know

Can a COVID-19 infection cause hair loss?

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, many people reported that their hair was falling out in large clumps months after recovering from the coronavirus.

However, doctors who studied the side effects of COVID said hair loss might not be as surprising as some think. Here's why.

Tested Positive for COVID and Looking for Treatment Options? Here's What to Know About Pfizer's Antiviral Pill

As more test positive for the coronavirus across the Chicago area, many are turning to questions over treating the virus with the new antiviral COVID-19 pill.

Pfizer's Paxlovid pill has been used in several recent high-profile cases, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

But as more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.

Here's what we know so far.

New Subvariant of Omicron Continues Spread in U.S., Midwest: CDC Estimates

A new subvariant of omicron are making up an increasing proportion of the COVID cases in the United States, according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to that data, the majority of cases in the United States are still made up by the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, but that number has dropped to 56.4% this week.

The BA.2.12.1 variant, which has been responsible for a large surge in cases, especially in the northeast, is now up to 42.6% of COVID cases this week.

Illinois COVID Stats: Cases Up Nearly 30% in Last Week, Health Officials Say

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Illinois, rising nearly 30% over the last seven days according to officials.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that the state is now averaging 5,398 new cases of coronavirus per day over the last week. That represents an increase of 28.9% over the previous week, according to officials.

COVID Incubation Period: How Long Should You Quarantine and When Are You Contagious?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.

"In this wave...it's likely that we'll have even more cases before we see it turn around," she said. "And the last thing we want to do is to have people really see the hospitalization numbers going up significantly."

For those who contract COVID, there may be lingering questions. Here's the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eligibility, Side Effects and More: What to Know About Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Pill

With COVID cases and transmission rising across the Chicago area and the U.S., many are turning to questions over treating the virus for those who contract it, including the use of an antiviral COVID pill.

Pfizer's Paxlovid pill has been used in several recent high-profile cases, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

But as more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID-19 pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.

Here's what we know so far.

Attending a Large Gathering? Consider Taking a COVID Test First, Chicago's Top Doc Says

With COVID cases rising in Chicago and throughout the United States, the city’s top doctor has recommendations for those looking to gather for summertime fun.

First and foremost on that list? Taking an at-home COVID test prior to any large gatherings.

“If you’re going to be gathering in a large group, it’s a good idea to just take a home test, especially if there are people who are going to be at higher-risk, immune-compromised, etc., in that group,” Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Tuesday afternoon.

COVID Cases Likely to Keep Rising in Coming Weeks, Chicago's Top Doc Warns

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the United States, Chicago's top doctor says she expects that trend to keep going before any reversal takes place.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.

CDC COVID Guidelines 2022: Symptoms to Watch for, How Long to Quarantine and More

With new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 spreading across the U.S. and nearly all of the Chicago area rising to a higher alert level, many are wondering what to do if they experience symptoms or test positive for the virus.

If you were exposed, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when is the best time test?

As Chicago Moves Into Heightened COVID Risk, When Could a Mask Mandate Return?

Chicago moved from "low" to "medium" risk for COVID-19 transmission on Friday, so when could health officials reinstate restrictions like the mask mandate?

The Chicago Department of Public Health is now "strongly recommending" that people wear a mask in public, indoor spaces due to the increase in cases, but this doesn't mean a face covering requirement is in place.

What to Know About ‘Medium Community Level' For COVID-19, According to CDC

With nearly every Chicago-area county having reached the "medium community level" for COVID-19, per guidance set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what does that mean for you?

Here's what the CDC recommends for counties under a medium alert level.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID and How Soon Could Symptoms Start? Here's What to Know

If you test positive for coronavirus or were exposed to someone who has, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when should you get tested?

With COVID cases slowly rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

Illinois has seen new cases of the virus increase by more than 40% in the last week.

How Soon After Exposure Do COVID Symptoms Start?

As cases of the coronavirus climb in Illinois and across the country due in part to the now-dominant BA.2 omicron subvariant, the risk for being exposed to someone with COVID is also increasing. But when might symptoms first appear following a potential exposure?

Some experts say the omicron variant "sped up" timing for what many once knew with COVID, including the incubation period, or the time between exposure and the start of symptoms. Late last year, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding quarantine and isolation were updated to reflect that change.

