Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Stay-at-Home Order Arrests, Reopening Plan for DMVs

NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.

Dozens of people were arrested or cited in Chicago for violating the statewide stay-at-home order over Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, many residents crossed the border into Indiana, where restrictions have eased further to enjoy the long holiday weekend.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 26):

Chicago Mayor to Announce Ramp-Up of Community-Level Contact Tracing

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to announce a new plan to increase community-level contact tracing efforts for coronavirus cases in Chicago.

The announcement, which will be made alongside Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, will take place at 1 p.m.

Reopening Plan Announced for Illinois DMVs

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a reopening plan for driver services facilities beginning June 1.

Under the plan, the facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions for the first two months.

All Secretary of State departments and offices will reopen for businesses on June 1, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times.

Chicago Police Say 2 in Custody After Viral Video Shows Break-up of Gathering in Englewood

A pair of men are in custody and Chicago police are answering questions after a now-viral video showed a gathering being broken up in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Sunday night.

The video shows police moving through a large crowd of individuals, and ultimately ended in the arrest of two people on weapons charges.

After the incident, the video of police making the arrests and ordering the dispersals went viral, and musician Chance the Rapper retweeted the video from his account.

“I’ve seen hundreds of people at Millennium Park and pictures of even more at the parks on the North Side,” he said. “No masks, no social distancing, and enjoying themselves. Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively.”Chicago police released a statement about the incident, saying that they will enforce the state’s ongoing “stay-at-home” order in whatever neighborhoods are seeing large gatherings

Chicago Police Report 24 Arrests Related to Enforcement of Stay-at-Home Order

While Illinois is poised to move to Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan later this week, the governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, and Chicago police have made two dozen arrests while enforcing the order.

According to numbers provided by the Chicago Police Department, officers have made 24 order-related arrests since it went into effect in the state in mid-March.

In addition, officers have issued 44 citations due to the order, and have made 10,541 dispersal orders through May 24, according to data issued by the department.

Some Area Residents Head to Other States With Eased COVID-19 Restrictions for Holiday

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, but with Illinois still under a stay-at-home order, many residents headed to neighboring states where restrictions aren’t as strict.

The shores of Lake Michigan were open in Whiting, Indiana over the weekend, and crowds of people enjoyed a respite from the unseasonably warm conditions that the area was experiencing.

In other nearby states, there were similar gatherings, including in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Videos from both locations went viral over the holiday weekend, as people were lined up outside of bars and restaurants, with very few individuals wearing protective face coverings.