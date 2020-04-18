Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Sky Star Tests Positive, Which Cook County Nursing Homes Have Experienced COVID-19 Deaths?

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois' stay-at-home order is having some big impacts in the state capital, as businesses that rely on tourism and legislators being in town are hurting financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With tourism to the capital's historic sites halted, and with the state legislature out of session, Springfield businesses are trying to survive hard times amid the coronavirus crisis.

The sports world is also being impacted by the coronavirus, and things hit close to home on Friday as a member of the Chicago Sky announced that she had tested positive for the disease.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 18):

NBC 5 Investigates: Which Cook County Nursing Homes Are Connected to Coronavirus Deaths

Most all local and state officials are refusing to release the names of nursing homes where residents have fallen ill with coronavirus or died, citing privacy laws – this despite a growing push, both locally and nationwide, to provide families with that information.

However, NBC 5 Investigates obtained a list, compiled last weekend by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, of deaths attributed to coronavirus. That list included an address for each person who died, so we cross-checked each one, and found a total of 125 fatalities whose addresses matched those of local nursing homes.

You can see all of the data we've uncovered here.

Chicago Sky Center Stefanie Dolson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the first known Chicago professional athlete to contract COVID-19.

Dolson said in a video that aired Friday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft that she and her “whole family” tested positive about a month ago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“This virus has hit pretty close to home," said Dolson, who, along with Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, is one of two WNBA players known to have contracted the virus. “My mom, she ended up being admitted into the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But because of the team of healthcare workers that was there, she’s home safe now and healthy.”

Illinois' Capital Takes Huge Financial Hit Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak has left Illinois' capital city devastated as the pandemic dealt a massive blow to the city's economy.

In normal times, the spring season brings more people to the city, the Chicago Tribune reported. The General Assembly is in session, business conventions start up and visitors come in the city to tour historical sites and museums.

All of that is on hold, however, as the state legislature remains out of session and historical sites remain closed due to the pandemic.